President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO) and the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries (LTM), Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has called on Ghanaians to rely solely on God’s intervention through fervent prayer to deliver the nation from its crisis.

Rev Tetteh made these remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing in Accra concerning his upcoming 31-Day Prayer Rally dubbed: “This Nonsense Must Stop.”

“Our nation will not be saved by politics or economic structures. It will only be saved through the divine intervention of God. We need the intervention of God like never before. We must rise and pray for God to restore our nation to its full glory. There is no gain saying that our politics, our economy, and our educational systems, our professional and religious institutions are in crisis.”

“This is the reason why we must pray in these crucial times. I, therefore, invite people from all walks of life to join hands with us as we seek the face of God in prayer, for divine intervention. A prayerless nation is a powerless nation. Restoration and true hope can only come from God,” he said.

MORE:

The event will take place from Saturday, May 1, 2021 to Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Fountain of Life Auditorium, Christian Village, Accra, at 0600 hours each day.

He explained that the starting time had been carefully chosen to enable workers to pass through and pray, before embarking on their working day.

Rev Tetteh said the programme was a non-denominational Prayer Fest aimed at bringing together religious leaders and worshippers, to pray and to address every evil agenda formed against the nation Ghana, to undermine the economic and socio-political agenda of the country.

“Our nation today is beset with challenges of every kind and vices which seek to undermine its development and to derail our economic progress which is why I say, ‘This Nonsense Must Stop!’”