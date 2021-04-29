The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 340 suspected criminals at Kasoa in the Central Region, Thursday, April 29,2021.

The arrest, according to the police, forms part of measures employed by the security agencies to combat the crime situation there.

The suspects made up of 335 males and 5 females were arrested at various locations in Buduburam, Adade, CP, Akwele and Ofaakor.

Some of the suspected criminals.

Nine of the suspects had in possession substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Other items including 240 laptops, 142 assorted mobile phones, and six Nigerian passports were also retrieved by the police in the operation.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong said the police and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service have begun screening and profiling the suspects.

The suspects being profiled.

Persons found culpable, she stated would be put before court.

DCOP Sarpong warned they will make life uncomfortable for criminals at Kasoa and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Regional Command has deployed police personnel to Kasoa to protect lives and properties.