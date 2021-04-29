Monday, May 3, 2021 is to be observed as a statutory public holiday, the Interior Ministry has said.

This, according to a statement from the Ministry is to mark the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration, which is a Statutory Public Holiday, but falls on a weekend.

ALSO READ:

“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, May 1, 2021 marks Workers’ Day. However, May 1, 2021, falls on a Saturday and by Executive Instrument {E.I}, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (601) has declared Monday, 3 May, 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country” the statement noted.

Read the statement below: