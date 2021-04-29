A 29-year-old woman was killed in a tragic accident on Sunday evening when a man jumped from a parking garage and landed on top of her, according to NBC affiliate KNSD.

San Diego resident Taylor Kahle was walking home with a friend around 7:30 p.m. when a man jumped from the 9th floor of a parking garage in an apparent suicide attempt, the San Diego Medical Examiner said in a report.

Kahle had spent the day on a second or third date with a man she met online, KNSD reported. The man was not hurt.

Kahle was pronounced dead at the scene and the unknown man who jumped from the garage was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according the medical examiner.

The man who jumped from the garage is suspected to be between 20 and 30 years old, but has yet to be identified. The cause of death for both victims is blunt force injury, the medical examiner said.

Kahle’s untimely death came just a week shy of her 30th birthday, which she planned to celebrate with friends at a wine tasting with her father as their chauffeur for the outing, KNSD reported. Kahle and her father lived together along with Kahle’s two rescue dogs for months before the accident.

“We loved her, and, I mean, the photo we put up of her with a smile — that’s one thing she always had always, no matter what, she always had a smile on her face,” co-worker Dean Williams told KNSD.

Laurel McFarlane, owner of McFarland Promotions, where Kahle worked, told CBS affiliate KFMB that Taylor was like a daughter to her.

“I encouraged her, I pushed her in things she didn’t always want to but it was incredible to watch this young lady blossom into this beautiful person,” she said.

Taylor Kahle memorial in San Diego. The 29 year old was killed by a falling man who had reportedly thrown himself from a parking lot above.

Kahle began working at McFarland Promotions nine years ago and has been there ever since, working as an event planner, according to KNSD.

People who knew Kahle are devastated by the sudden and shocking tragedy and a makeshift memorial has been set up where the incident occurred in the Gaslamp Quarter area of San Diego, according to the local affiliate.

“We pray for her family, and we pray for the family of the gentlemen who jumped, along with the gentleman she was with,” colleague Chris Williams told KNSD. “It’s just a triple tragedy.”

San Diego police did not immediately return NBC News’ request for comment.