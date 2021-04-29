The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has explained why the President made fewer appointments from the Volta Region.

Freddie Blay said President Akufo-Addo decision’s to cut down the size of government and appoint MP as deputy ministers resulted in the Volta Region receiving fewer ministerial appointments.

Speaking to the media after an engagement with NPP Volta Regional and Constituency Executives in Ho Thursday, he said the Region received one ministerial appointment because it produced one parliamentary seat for the governing party.

READ ALSO:

Mr Blay who was reacting to an uproar on the fewer ministerial appointees from the Volta Region said the situation would change in the future if the party wins more parliamentary seats.

“The President made it a policy to give deputy ministerial jobs to those who mainly are in Parliament, except very professional positions. Apart from the Attorney General and a couple of people, most of the deputy ministerial appointments went to MPs.

“You could see that Volta Region has only one ministerial position and that one went to the only MP from the region…it is a pity, next time I believe there would be more ministerial and deputy ministerial positions from this region.

“The party has promised they will work harder to ensure that we have more ministers,” he said.

Mr Blay also said efforts are being made to resolve internal wrangling in the elephant fraternity in the Region to establish a united and formidable front to annex more parliamentary seats in 2024.

“Of course we have not had many seats as we had expected, we had only Hohoe, even then we are going to improve upon it and members have expressed their desire to work hard and improve upon the results of what we had,” Mr Blay added.