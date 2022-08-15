The 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Awards is scheduled to come off on Saturday, August 20 at the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, Ohio at the United States of America.

The crème de la crème of Ghana’s music are expected to mount the stage at this year’s Ghana Music Awards USA.

The event organiser, Don Music Production, has concluded arrangements with the likes of Diana Hamilton, Kofi Kinaata and Samuel Obuobisa who will all thrill patrons at the event.

Other notable artistes to grace the event will be Impossible Afriyie, Wutah Afriyie, Cee Music as well as Jay Hover.

This year’s Ghana Music Awards USA’s red carpet event will start at 5:00 pm while the main event starts at 7:00 pm.

The Awards will be held at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E Long Street in Columbus, Ohio, at the United States of America.

Don Music Production has entered into a partnership with the Multimedia Group Limited to give full coverage of the event.

As a result, the event will be carried live on selected channels of the MGL, including live streams on Social Media platforms.

The event is headlined by Tap Tap Send.

