Check out videos and pictures from Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's traditional, white weddings

Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, during the weekend, held traditional and white weddings to crown their marriage festivities.

The couple got engaged in June. They followed the engagement with an introduction in July and a civil wedding in August.

(credit: Instagram/@mercychinwo. Shot by @humphreyominisan)

For her traditional wedding, the bride wore three different outfits – a gold outfit symbolic of her culture, a royal blue dress and an orange outfit – all of which matched her husband’s.

For her white wedding, Mercy Chinwo wore a beautifully designed gown. The couple’s eight-tier cake was also one of the most talked about cakes for the week.

Seven of the layers had titles of the singer’s songs including Chinedum, Excess Love Obinasum and others, written on them.