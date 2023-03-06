Ghana marks her 66th Independence anniversary celebration today, March 6, 2023.

The day marks then Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s declaration of independence from the United Kingdom on 6 March 1957.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced the celebration will be rotated and held in each region annually.

In view of this, the 2023 Independence Day parade will be held at Adaklu in the Volta Region.

Theme Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose, the parade will feature selected school children and security services.

The President of Guinea Bissau, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), Umaro Sissoco Embalo, will be the Special guest of honour.

Members of the diplomatic corps, the clergy, traditional leaders and other dignitaries are expected to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, the celebration will be replicated nationwide with several school children participating in a march pass.