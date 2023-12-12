Highlife musician, Ben Brako has disclosed that an allegation made against him by Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has been cleared.

Three years ago, Ambolley alleged that Ben Brako and Okyeame Kwame were gifted GH₵ 50,000 each from the 2 million cedis that government gave to the music industry in 2012.

According to Ben Brako, after he issued an ultimatum to Ambolley to retract his statement, he rather sent people to beg him.

“He didn’t [retract the statement]. But he started sending people to beg. You see the typical thing of asking people to come and intervene. I mean, just do the honourable thing. It is very sad that [you are] a fellow musician. At least, we are friendly, you could ask me that ‘this is what I’ve heard’. You didn’t do that. You went on air to accuse and tried to soil people’s reputation,” he noted.

He later filed a suit but due the fact that he did not usually live in Ghana, he couldn’t pursue the case to to end.

“I threatened him with court, actually went to court but I left him with Okyeame because I was in and out [of the country] all the time.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Asked if the matter had been laid to rest, he answered in the affirmative.

Okyeame Kwame, who was also mentioned in the allegation sued Ambolley. In May, 2023 Ambolley retracted the statement and apologised.

In an apology on LinkedIn, Ambolley noted that he was ‘mistaken’, explaining that MUSIGA’s former President Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour did not personally hand over any government fund as a loan to Okyeame Kwame.

He admitted that his claims that the ‘Made In Ghana’ hitmaker did not repay the money he received were also untrue.

“Obour did not give Okyeame Kwame a personal loan from MUSIGHA funds. To support artistes and enable them access loans, MUSIGHA entered an arrangement with Midland Bank and provided security/collateral for the arrangement,” he wrote.

Mr Ambolley added that “Okyeame Kwame only took advantage of the initiative and applied for a loan from Midland bank which he was given.”

He noted that, the hiplife artiste has also paid back the loan in full.

