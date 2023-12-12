The University of Professional Studies, Accra has conferred honourary doctorate degrees on three distinguished Ghanaian women for their contributions to the development of the society.

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former Speaker of Parliament, Mrs Joyce Bamford Addo, and former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood were honoured at the 5th Session of the 15th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, held on Tuesday, December 12.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the special guest of honour.

Justice Joyce Bamford Addo being honoured

The three women were recognised for achieving various firsts, as women, in their lives, and according to Professor Abednego Amartey, Vice-Chancellor said their contributions to the Ghanaian society and beyond have been nothing short of extraordinary.

“This is the first in history, that UPSA will be honouring three accomplished females at the same event. These are Her Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, (First lady, Founder and first CEO of the Rebecca Foundation); Rt. Hon. Justice Joyce Bamford-Addo (First female Speaker of Parliament and the only female Speaker of Parliament to date, and first female Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana); and Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Theodora Wood (First female Chief Justice in Ghana).”

“Your Excellency, may I take a moment to reflect on the significance of today’s honorary doctorate awards. Honorary degrees are not merely symbols of recognition; they are testaments to a lifetime of dedication, passion, and impact. Our honourees today, come from diverse fields, each contributing in their unique way to the betterment of our society. Today, we will acknowledge these individuals who have exemplified excellence, innovation and service to humanity, becoming symbols of inspiration for generations to come. From ground-breaking achievements in Social Development, Law and Politics to profound contributions in the public service, their impact resonates far beyond imagination.

Justice Georgina Wood

Professor Abednego Amartey described them as great professionals who have demonstrated a commitment to humanitarian causes, engaged in significant philanthropy and whose exceptional contributions have left indelible marks on their field and on society at large.

He said in breaking through gender norms, these accomplished women have not only excelled in their roles but have paved the way for countless others, proving that excellence knows no gender.

“Their journeys are a testament to the power of breaking moulds, defying expectations, and creating new paths for others to follow. In conferring this honorary doctorate awards, we do not only recognize their significant accomplishments but also acknowledge their role as a source of inspiration to our academic community,” he said.

