A 37-year-old professional midwife, Henrietta Opoku Baffuor, popularly known as Adelaide, has been chosen by the Appiadu royal gates and kingmakers as the next queen mother of the community.

She will be outdoored officially after being introduced to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Thursday 14th December, 2023.

She now bears the stool name Nana Akua Amonu Gyamfuaa I, and will succeed her own mother, Nana Afia Serwaa Bonsu, who passed on to eternity on 12th January, 2020 after reigning for 28 years.

Henrietta Opoku Baffuor is the sixth to join the succession of queen mothers of the Appiadu community in the Ashanti region.

In a mini-traditional ceremony held at Appiadu by kingmakers and the royal gates, the new queen mother was ushered by the queen mother of Abrankese and Nyameani, Nana Akosua Nyantakyiwaa, who has the duty of ensuring the new queen mother has satisfied all the processes of the selection.

After her approval by the king makers, she was again ushered into the principal streets of the Appiadu township and cheered on by residents and other onlookers.

Henrietta Opoku Baffuor is the second offspring of her mother’s three children.

She is married to businessman, Frank Kwabena Agyemang and they have three children together.

She is currently practicing her midwifery profession at Anwiam Clinic, a private health facility in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

Henrietta Opoku Baffuor was born at Asafo in Kumasi and grew up at Amakom Lobito also in Kumasi.

She began her early childhood education at the State Experimental School at Nhyiaeso and at the St. Monica’s Senior Secondary School at Asante Mampong. She later received her midwifery training at the St’ Patrick’s Nursing and Midwifery College, Offinso in the Ashanti region.

