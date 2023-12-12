In a heartwarming moment during her son’s wedding, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghanash, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, embraced the joyous occasion by participating in a trending TikTok challenge that has since gone viral.

The viral video captures the mother of the groom seizing the opportunity as guests in a long queue playfully announce their relation to both the groom and his mother.

Some participants amusingly claim titles like “I am not the groom’s mother; I am the aunty,” and others join in the fun.

The highlight of the video was when Comfort Doyoe, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Ada, gracefully declared herself as the “mother of the groom” in her beautiful gown, earning cheers and applause from her family and friends.

This entertaining moment added a special touch to the wedding celebration, creating a memorable event for all those in attendance.

Check the video out:

