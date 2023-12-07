Award-winning gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has lamented about the lack of support for musicians in the country adding that Ghanaians are more receptive to foreign musicians than their own.

Reacting to Nathaniel Bassey’s comment that gospel musicians should write songs in English to reach an international audience, the ‘Agbebolo’ singer said singing in English does not guarantee global success.

“There are so many factors like marketing and one of the powerful things that would put you out there is your people, singing English is an advantage but it is not the only factor.

The input we get from our people is most important, Ghanaian music space has given Nigerians a fertile ground and has made them succeed in being able to come and host programs here but we don’t have that advantage. Pastors in Ghana pay Nigerians better than Ghanaians. We are so open to receiving their songs, that we have promoted them” she said.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, Celestine emphasized that, she would have appreciated it better if Nathaniel Bassey had tasked Ghanaians to be more supportive of musicians.

“It is very intentional for Nigerians to make sure that they don’t give enough airplay to foreign musicians. We have to help each other I would have appreciated it better if he asked Ghanaians to support their own on that stage. It’s not like we can’t write in English, but we don’t give it enough reception” she stated.