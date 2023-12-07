The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced government has released funds for the payment of arrears on the allowances of NSS personnel who just completed their one-year mandatory national service.

In a press release signed by the Executive Director of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, he noted that the payments will cover arrears accrued from January 2023 through to May 2023.

“The arrears would therefore be paid by the close of Friday, December 8, 2023,” the statement noted.

However, arrears for June 2023 and allowances for October 2023 would be paid subsequently.

“Management wishes to commend service personnel for their patience regarding the delayed payment of these allowances and wishes to assure them that everything possible is being done to have the rest of their allowances duly paid to them,” NSS stated.

