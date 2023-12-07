Construction has commenced on the long-neglected roads in Merewa, Manse, Abooso, and Nkronua, farming communities within the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

These poor state of the roads has significantly hampered transportation of farm produce to market centers in the area.

The Municipal Assembly engage a contractor but did not see the light of day.

However, KooAntwi Mining Company, a prominent mining entity operating in the region, has decided to construct the road as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The company’s Public Relations Officer, Dakyehene Nana Yaw Asante said the initiative is part of their commitment to uplift the communities where they operate, aiming to enhance the living standards of the residents.

Nana Yaw Asante emphasized the mining firm’s dedication to fostering development within their operational areas, viewing the road construction as a vital component of their commitment to community development.

Resident have lauded the efforts of the mining company in initiating the much-needed road construction.