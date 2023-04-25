The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is considering deploying a less expensive Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at various match venues.

Match officials have been criticized for some decisions in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and other competitions organised by the Football Association.

According to Prosper Harrison Addo, who is the General Secretary of the FA, FIFA is working on a less expensive version of VAR that could be used in Ghana.

“It is not true that FIFA has written to us about VAR. We were on a project to do VAR, but the VAR that is approved by FIFA is very expensive,” said Addo in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM.

“It is not just about bringing the machine, but you will train people, train referees, and the setup is heavy and expensive. So, at the last congress in Rwanda, the FIFA President himself said that FIFA is going to develop another version that will be less expensive.

“We are on that project with FIFA, and they haven’t written to us that we should do live matches at all centres,” Addo added.

The technology has been used in top football leagues around the world, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League games.