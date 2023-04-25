Ghanaian Muslims in Dubai in the season of the Eid ul-Fitr celebration have prayed for God’s intervention to solve Ghana’s economic challenges.

The Muslims, mainly students, joined locals of Sharjah at Al Qasimia University to pray for a turnaround for the country.

Speaking to Adom News‘ Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, some said they have decided to stay back in Dubai after their studies due to the economic challenges.

They used the opportunity to plead with the government to create opportunities for the youth so they can also have some hope that when they complete school and come back home, their expertise would be used to turn things around for the good of all citizens.

Others expressed optimism that after their call to Allah about Ghana, their prayer will yield results.