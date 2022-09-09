Royalties and leaders in the Middle East have expressed sorrow and paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96 on Thursday.

The UAE President and Vice-President were among the first to pay tributes as the country mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, called Queen Elizabeth a “close friend of the UAE” and added she was a “beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country”.

— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 8, 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet: “We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 8, 2022

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a picture of the Queen along with the lines: “Queen of love, wisdom and humanity. The world will miss you.”