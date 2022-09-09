Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his commiserations to the Royal Family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to him, he is saddened by her death.

Mr Mahama said the late Head of the Commonwealth of Nations discharged her royal duties with dignity.

“She carried her royal duties with grace, poise and dignity. An icon of pride not only to the British people but to the Commonwealth.

“Our hearts go out to King Charles III and the Royal Family. May God grant her peaceful repose,” he said in Facebook on Thursday, September 8.

The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday afternoon by the Royal Family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a tweet from The Royal Family read.

His Majesty King Charles III subsequently described the Queen’s death as a moment of “greatest sadness” for him and members of the Royal Family.

A statement issued from the Buckingham Palace shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II read, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will deeply be felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”