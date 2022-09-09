A young man, identified as Mudassir Lawal Galadima, has died few hours to his wedding in Zamfara State, Nigeria.

Mudassir passed on in the morning of Friday, September 9, just six hours to his wedding with his fiancée, Fatima Bello Maccido Maradun.

The event was scheduled at a mosque, shortly after Jumu’at prayers at 1:00pm.

However, he passed on before prayers and his wedding. Cause of death is yet to be established.

Mudassir had, three days ago, posted his invitation on Facebook, calling for sincere prayers for his union.

It read, “Kindly accept this as a formal invitation to my wedding. We would be very much delighted to see you at the ceremony and hear your sincere prayers for our union. Allah ya bada ikon zuwa”.

His family and sympathizers have flooded his Facebook page with messages of condolence and prayers to be granted eternal peace.