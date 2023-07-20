The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off from the weekend of Friday, September 15, to Monday, September 18.

However, the football governing body has yet to release the fixtures for the season.

Defending champions Medeama are eager to build on their success from last season and are actively seeking the right players to strengthen their squad for another title run.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak who failed to perform last season are also expected to challenge for the title next season.

Aduana Stars, having secured a second-place finish last season, could also be a major contender in the title race. They will be determined to challenge for the top spot.

Hearts of Lions, Nations FC, and Tano Bofoakwa are eager to leave a mark and showcase their talent on the big stage after their promotion.

Meanwhile, before the season gets underway, Medeama and FA Cup champions Dreams will clash in the Champion of Champions match on September 3.

