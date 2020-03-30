Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West, George Andah, in partnership with the District Health Directorate of Awutu Senya West, has presented some hospital equipment to the constituency.

George Andah donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the constituency in a bid to improve the quality of health delivery and also fight the ravaging force of the coronavirus which has brought the country into a partial lockdown.

The donations, which are expected to go to the various health centres, include hospital beds, fridges, trolleys, wheel chairs, cabinets, gun thermometers, gloves, face masks, alcohol based sanitisers, veronica buckets and hand washing soaps.

The items were presented at a ceremony held at the forecourt of the district assembly.