Some 15 samples from persons suspected to have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Volta and Oti regions have tested negative at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

ALSO READ:

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Health Services (GHS) in-charge of Public Health, Dr Sennau Dzokoto, who disclosed this also indicated that surveillance has been intensified in the two regions to ensure timely detection of infections to contain and control the spread of the virus.

“Since the beginning of our heightened surveillance, we’ve sent over 15 samples to Noguchi and they’ve all tested negative,” he said when he received some hygiene materials worth GH¢16,000 presented by Ho Central Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Kpodo.

The items, which included 25 sets of Veronica buckets, 1,000 pieces of liquid soap and 1,100 pieces of hand sanitisers, would be distributed to health facilities, market centres, lorry stations and security agencies among other relevant institutions.

MP for Ho Central Benjamin Kpodo presenting items to Ghana Health Services in the Volta Region

Mr Kpodo also presented a cash sum of GH¢5,000 to the directorate to help purchase personal protective equipment to share among both public and private health institutions.

He noted that the presentation forms part of his contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 35,000 people worldwide.

The MP indicated subsequent presentations would be made until the constituency gets enough logistics to fight against the virus.

Mr Kpodo, however, expressed worry about the violations of the President’s border closure directive following the upsurge of imported COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve got information that Okada riders are smuggling people in,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to volunteer information on these illegalities to authorities as it will be their contribution to curbing the spread of the disease.

“If you have information to that effect, quickly alert the health authorities and the security agencies, so that they can be picked up for isolation and testing before they enter town to start spreading the virus if they are importing it into our country,” he advised.

Ghana has so far recorded 152 coronavirus cases with five deaths and two recoveries.