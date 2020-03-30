Some 28 courts have been designated to deal with breaches that may arise from disregard for the President’s restrictions during the two-week lockdown in some parts of Accra and Kumasi due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, copied to Adomonline.com Monday.

The statement also directed registrars of courts in the affected lockdown areas to adjourn all cases to dates in May and June 2020.

“The Supreme Court and Appeals Court are available to handle urgent cases as may be determined by the Chief Justice during this period,” the statement added.

