The Ashanti Regional Police has impounded two cargo trucks carrying over 40 passengers each including children, bound for Walewale in the North East region from Accra.

According to reports, the passengers mostly head potters [kayakyei], were allegedly escaping the partial lock-down against Covid-19 which began on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The two drivers had covered the vehicles with tarpaulin to outwit security agents on the highway but they were intercepted at Ejisu by police in Ashanti region and have been forced to return to Accra.

