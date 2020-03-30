Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday, presented to Parliament, the measures taken by the government to mitigate the likely impact the Coronavirus pandemic will have on the economy.

ALSO READ:

The address also details the government’s expected external support to help tackle the outbreak of the virus:

Read the full document below:

MoF Covid19 Statement by Dennis Adu on Scribd

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR