The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Monday, presented to Parliament, the measures taken by the government to mitigate the likely impact the Coronavirus pandemic will have on the economy.
The address also details the government’s expected external support to help tackle the outbreak of the virus:
Read the full document below:
MoF Covid19 Statement by Dennis Adu on Scribd