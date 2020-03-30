Tough-talking New Edubiase president, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has called for the 2019/20 football season to be scrapped due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the fast spread of the virus, football activities have been suspended as part of the measures to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Ghana’s total cases now stand at 152 with five deaths and two recoveries.

According to the veteran football administrator, the 2019/20 season must start afresh in order to start the season with the Europeans in the same football calendar.

“The GFA has to give us time to prepare our team when the pandemic is over to play the second round because you can’t tell us to resume immediately (play the following week),” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We need at least two weeks to a month to prepare and play the league of which time is not on our side because we want to synchronise with the European calendar.

“Clubs also are not disciplined as regards fielding unqualified players which need to be addressed because it will affect the league.

“The 2019/20 football should be voided for us to go to Congress …,” he added.