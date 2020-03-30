The Ministry of Education has created an online study platform for all Senior High School (SHS) students amid Coronivirus.

This comes after students were directed to go home following the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.

As a means to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning while students are at home, the outfit has asked all students to visit icampusgh.com to access the platform.

ALSO READ:

They will have access to all core subjects and selected electives; have access to video lessons and notes as well as online tests at the end of each lesson.

The outfit urged all students, especially the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination candidates to take advantage of the platform.

Read the details below:

1. Visit icampusgh.com

2. Enter your BECE index number ending with the year you completed as your username. Eg. 30907402517.

3 Enter ghana@12345 as your default password and click on log in

.4 You will be required to change the default password before you can continue using the platform.

5. Click on View all courses to see the subjects available. Click on any of the courses available and enrol.