The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has suspended the hearing of all customary judicial cases before the Judicial Committee of the House for one month due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country.

A statement issued and signed by Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Pannin – President of the Eastern Regional House said “all funerals, one week and forty days observances and all outdooring ritual activities” have also been suspended in line with President’s directives suspending public gatherings.

“Courtesy calls and visits to various palaces by groups be suspended until further notice,” the statement added.

Ghana has recorded 152 confirmed cases of coronavirus with five fatalities as of March 29, 2020.

President Akufo Addo on Friday, March 27, 2020, announced a partial lockdown of the Nation’s Capital – Accra and parts of Greater Kumasi as enhanced measures to prevent increasing community spread having closed down all Borders – Land, sea and Air space.

The lockdown took effect Monday dawn hence security agencies have taken over streets of the affected areas.

PUBLIC STATEMENT BY THE EASTERN REGIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The panic and drama caused by the Corona Virus – COVID – 19 pandemic is an unprecedented phenomenon in modern history that lies at the center of national and global life. It is a catastrophe that is defining our generation.

CONVID-19 by its rate of spread and levels of fatality poses the gravest existentialist threat to humanity in all of its history.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published that there are nearly five hundred and twenty thousand plus cases worldwide and more than 28,000 (Twenty-Eight Thousand) deaths.

Ghana has not been left out.Already there have been over 141 reported cases with 4 deaths. The exponential jump in thenumber of cases in a day shows that the situation is not getting any better. The pandemic has revealed the weaknesses in the Ghanaian health establishment and calls for reappraisal of the health system as a measure to confront the pandemic.

Considering the incredible transmissibility rate of neo coronavirus infections, this poses momentous threat to public health and the national economy.

In the circumstances, Nananom of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs cannot abdicate its responsibility in augmenting Government’s efforts in addressing this global emergency.

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs accordingly announces the following measures.

1. All customary judicial proceedings and arbitration hearings be suspended for one month in the various Palaces, Traditional Councilsand the Regional level in line with Government directives.

2. Suspension of all funerals, one week and forty days observances and all outdooring ritual activities. This includes but not limited to private and public events such as birthday parties, naming ceremonies and out-doorings in line with Government’s directives.

3. Courtesy calls and visits to various palaces by groups be suspended until further notice.

4. Nananom and all citizens are advised to avoid customary handshaking, hugging and must as much as possible stay home or keep a reasonable distance from other persons.

5. Nananom further urges all citizens to adhere to the strictest hygienic conditions in all market places and public facilities and further advises members of the public to engage in frequent hand washing with water, soap and the use of appropriate hand sanitizers.

6. Further to the directives issued by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Friday, 27th March, 2020. Nananom wish to implore all citizens not to travel to the designated restricted areas of Accra and Kumasi and in furtherance of the above adhere to directives and public education messages by Government and Public Health Authorities.

We appeal to the Ghanaian media to co-operate with Public Health Authorities and Government and to devote all resources to the coverage of the struggle against the pandemic and to wage a national campaign to help Ghanaians stay away from the virus.

Nananom wish to commend government for the bold initiative in taking steps to impose restrictions on the movement of people in Accra and Kumasi, the areas most affected by the disease, as a measure to contain the spread of the pandemic.

We urge all citizens to cooperate with Government and the Security Agencies to ensure that other regions become CORONA-FREE ZONES.