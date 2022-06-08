The Police have arrested four robbery suspects who attacked a mining site at Fenaso Ketewa near Obuasi, Tuesday, June 2, 2022.

The robbers, armed with pump-action guns, attempted to rob the miners of some gold ore but they were unsuccessful.

They, however, were able to make away with fifty litres of diesel.

A special intelligence-led operation conducted by the Police led to the arrest of suspects, Porideme Moses, Boadi, Agya Owusu and Osofo at their hideout.

One other suspect, Mallam, who opened fire on the Police team sustained gunshot wounds and died upon arrival at the hospital.

Items retrieved from them included a locally manufactured pistol, a pump-action gun, nine (9) BB live cartridges, eight ( AAA live cartridges and the fifty litres of fuel.

All the suspects are in custody and will be arraigned to face justice.