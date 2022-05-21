The Techiman Circuit Court has remanded into police custody, four persons over their alleged involvement in the rioting at the Nkoranza Police Station.

They have been slapped with nine charges including unlawful demonstration, unlawful breaking into the police cells, destruction of cars and a television set at a police station.

The court presided over by His Honour, Malcolm Bagyira has adjourned the case to June 6, 2022, to allow further investigation.

The irate youth on Tuesday attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody.

Their action was in protest of the alleged murder of 28-year-old Albert Donkor while in police custody.

Police in Techiman could deter the youth from throwing stones and clubs at the officers, after destroying property, including vehicles, at the police headquarters.

The riot led to the death of a 19-year-old boy while nine others sustained gunshot wounds.