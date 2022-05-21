Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, 20 May 2022, on behalf of President Akufo-Addo has led a government delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trip was to commiserate with the government and people of the UAE on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo signed a back of a book of condolence earlier this week at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Accra.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, who had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014, died last Friday.

He was 73.

He has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition while UAE has announced a 40-day mourning period with flags at half-mast.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected as his successor by the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as the UAE’s second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.