A former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, and a former Second Lady, Mrs Amissah Arthur, have joined numerous mourners in expressing their condolences to the family of Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, as well as the chiefs and elders of the Ga Traditional Council.

Professor Oquaye, who signed the book of condolence yesterday and paid his respects, spoke highly of the late Queen Mother, who passed away in 2022.

He commended her commitment and selflessness in serving her people diligently, describing her as a distinguished stateswoman of integrity.

“Our late Queen Mother was a tireless servant of the Ga State, always ready to selflessly serve her people from morning to night. We all believe she is now safe in the arms of her Maker,” wrote the former Speaker of Parliament in the book, bidding farewell with the words, “Naa, Rest in perfect peace.”

Professor Oquaye also made an undisclosed cash donation and provided other items to support the preparations for the final funeral rites.

He encouraged the Ga Traditional Council to organize a dignified and memorable farewell ceremony, emphasizing the importance of preserving the Ga State’s esteemed reputation as one of the foremost kingdoms. Nii Adotey Otintor II, Sempe Mantse, and Chairman of the funeral committee, assured Professor Oquaye that the Council would keep him informed about all upcoming funeral activities.

Naa Omaedru, also known as Naa Dedei Ablah in private life, passed away at the age of 88 on December 26, 2022, at her Dansoman residence. Throughout her 59-year reign, she dedicated herself to public and voluntary service, advocating for peace, education, and opportunities for young people, particularly girls. The Ga Traditional Council is expected to announce the date for the final funeral rites in the coming days.

Prior to Professor Oquaye’s visit, former Second Lady, Mrs Amissah Arthur, also signed the book of condolence on Wednesday. She expressed her condolences to the elders at the Ga Mantse Palace and assured them of her willingness to provide any assistance necessary to ensure a dignified funeral for the deceased.

“I am here to mourn with you for this great loss. Please do not hesitate to inform me about the funeral arrangements, and I promise to offer any form of assistance to give our sister, mother, and friend a befitting farewell,” said the former Second Lady.

The chiefs and elders expressed their gratitude to Mrs Amissah Arthur for her visit and kind words. The deceased held the esteemed position of paramount queen of the Ga state, and her passing is mourned by the entire community.