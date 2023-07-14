The President’s nominee, Archibald Cobbina, has been confirmed the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly following an overwhelming endorsement by the assembly members in an election yesterday (July 13).

All the 16 assembly members present at the election grounds voted for Mr Cobbina to be MCE of the municipal assembly which has 17 assembly members with one of them being absent.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, George Kwame Amoah, who supervised the election, confirmed Mr Cobbina after counting the ballot.

Mr Cobbina — the immediate past Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) — takes over as MCE following the resignation of Alhaji Mohammed Ababio Quaye due to ill health.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, led the new MCE to take his oath of allegiance, office and secrecy at a ceremony to officially welcome Mr Cobbina to office.

He urged the new MCE to respect the opinion leaders, faith-based groups, formal sectors, and all stakeholders in the discharge of his duties adding: “This constituency is a very sensitive one”.

Mr Quartey said he believed in the qualities of the new MCE and that he would work closely with him to take the municipal assembly a notch higher.

Acceptance

In his acceptance speech, Mr Cobbina said his confirmation was a testimony that the chiefs and people of the municipality believed in his capabilities.

“Being someone who has lived most of my youthful life within the borders of this constituency and served as an elected assemblyman for the Kokomlemle electoral area for two consecutive terms, I clearly understand the needs of the constituency.

“I wish to assure you that I will live up to the trust reposed in me,” Mr Cobbina, who thanked immediate past MCE for charting a developmental path in the constituency, said.

Priority

The new MCE announced that devising innovative means of mobilising the needed revenue to champion development was his utmost priority.

In the area of education, Mr Cobbina said he would focus on infrastructure and enhance quality teaching and learning to promote life-long learning to help unlock the potential of the youth.

Mr Cobbina added that he would make healthcare delivery accessible to all while working diligently towards good sanitation.

He further urged staff of the municipal assembly, and all stakeholders to put their shoulders to the wheel to champion development for the constituency.

Support

Mr Quaye assured Mr Cobbina of his support towards bringing development to the constituency.

“Mr Cobbina is a capable individual with a proven track record of service in this constituency.

“I have every confidence that he will lead our assembly with wisdom and compassion and a commitment to progress,’’ he said.