President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the appointment of Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah as the Deputy Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The appointment, effective from July 20, 2023, was confirmed in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, in accordance with Section 13(1) and (2) of the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act 2010 (Act 804).

Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah assumes this new role following the retirement of Mr Charles Nana Antwi, who recently reached the mandatory retirement age.

Mr Antwi had been an integral part of EOCO since 2017.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Executive Director, Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah served as the Head of the Organised Crime Unit within EOCO, a position he has held since 2018.

Profile

Lawyer Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah joined EOCO in August 1998 as Assistant Controller/Assistant Staff Officer and rose through the ranks until his current position.

He is a product of the Ghana Law School, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Ghana, Legon, T. I. Ahmaddiyya Secondary School in Kumasi and the 5. Wa Secondary School.

RESEARCH EXPERIENCE

Presentation on Setting up an Intelligence Unit for a Small/Medium Size Organisation, FBI National Academy, June 2018 Presentation on Prevention and Control of Economic Crime in Ghana, FBI Re-trainer Program, Zambia, September 2019

Presentation on Response of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to the Government’s Anti-Corruption Policies under the Fourth Republic of Ghana. Institute of Distance Learning (IDL), KNUST, August 2011. Presentation on Purview of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Act 2010, Act 804, KNUST, 2012.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) Collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Nigeria in the Fight Against Cyber Crime and Serious Crimes – Abuja, Nigeria, June 2023. 4th Global Conference on Transnational Vehicle Organised Crime, Lyon, France, May – June, 2023 The 13th Regional Conference and AGM of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, Seychelles, May 2023 FBI National Academy Re-trainer Program, Zambia, September 2019 FBI National Academy March to June 2018, United States of America. International Law Enforcement Academy, April 2017, Botswana. Financial Crime Scenes and Electronic Evidence, U.S. Embassy, Accra, December 2011, Accra. Course on Banking and Finance for Financial Crime Investigation, Accra, 2010 Accounting and Finance for Non-Finance Managers, Accra, November 2007 Training in Assets Recovery, Serious Fraud Investigation and Prosecution, (SFO, UK) London, December 2006 Advanced Course in Financial Crime Investigation, by CID, Ghana Police Service Training School, July 2006, Accra. Investigative Interviewing and Investigation Management by Crown Agents – GIMPA / Accra, March 2001, etc.

COMMITTEES SERVED ON