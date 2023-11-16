Former Hearts of Oak defender, Larry Sumaila has expressed his dissatisfaction following the dismissal of Martin Koopman.

The Phobians have parted ways with their Dutch trainer after strings of poor performances.

Koopman won two games, lost two and drew six in his first 10 games into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Larry Sumaila

Reacting to the dismissal of the 67-year-old said the frequent change of coaches is not helping the club to grow.

“When coaches come and go, it’s a bit sad because sometimes it slows the performance of the club and the team. Players adopts to his style of play but immediately the coach is sacked and another coach comes in, it makes the performance difficult” he told Radio Gold in an interview.

Sumaila however urged the players to move past the challenge and forge ahead in unity.

“As a player, all you have to do is tune your mind and know what you have to do because it is your work. You know what you want so when a new coach comes in, you have to give him your mind and adapt to his playing style,” he added.

Assistant coach, Abdul Bashiru Tijanin has been tasked to lead the club on an interim basis until a substantive coach is named.

Hearst of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they face Accra Lions in the matchday 11 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

