Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Brogya Genfi, has rendered an unqualified apology to Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta for dragging his name in the mud.

According to him, it is evident he erred in his claim of conflict of interest leveled against Mr Ofori-Atta over the issuance of $2.25 billion bond.

After months of litigation, the Supreme Court on May 5, 2020, dismissed conflict of interest initiated against the former Finance Minister by a pro-NDC group, Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana, led by Mr Genfi.

A seven-member panel, presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, in a unanimous decision threw away the case and described it as unmeritorious.

Months after this ruling, Mr Genfi has come to the realisation that he was “either chasing non-existent crimes or misinterpreted the issues.”

He took to his Facebook page to apologise unreservedly to Mr Ofori-Atta.

Below is his Facebook post: