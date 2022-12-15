Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, is worried about the division being caused by the ongoing feud between Brogya Gyamfi, Sammy Gyamfi and George Opare Addo.

He said the three party members must face consequences for what he sees as indiscipline in the aftermath of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth Organiser election on December 10.

The MP made these remarks on JoyNews on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

“… I think these three individuals are misbehaving. And to be very honest, I think that the party should sanction them. The party should make them understand that none of them, neither Sammy Gyamfi or Brogya Genfi or Pablo are bigger than the party,” he said.

The NDC held its Youth and Women Organiser election last Saturday.

Opare Addo and Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi ran for the position of national youth organizer, the former emerging victorious.

Following the election, embattled Brogya Genfi, claimed that the election results were rigged, and prompting him to file a legal challenge.

Meanwhile, Opare Addo claimed that the party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, was anti-John Mahama and openly supported his friend Yaw Brogya Genfi in the poll.