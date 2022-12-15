People on Twitter are expressing varied reactions after former president John Dramani Mahama posted an emoji reaction to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent call on his peers across Africa to desist from begging the West.



Mr Mahama on Thursday morning posted a double emoji of monkeys with eyes closed after retweeting a post by a former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani.



Sani juxtaposed Ghana’s current economic engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to President Akufo-Addo’s call to not beg the West.



He concluded in a December 14 tweet that President Akufo-Addo was using one hand to take IMF support and using the other hand to caution his peers.



“Ghana’s President is collecting IMF loan with the right hand and using the left hand to warn African Governments against begging the west for money,” the tweet read.







