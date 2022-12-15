Failed National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Brogya Genfi, has accused his opponent, George Opare Addo of using communist inferior tactics to win the elections.

He claimed that, Pablo as he is popularly called, threatened to end the political careers of many of his supporters including NDC Members of Parliament who openly endorsed him.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Genfi could not fathom why Pablo was pained by the massive support he enjoyed ahead of the National Youth elections in Cape Coast.

“Some people see themselves as special human beings so they called to threaten those who support me” he stressed.

The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser maintained that, majority of the people who support him including the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi did not err.

“Pablo had his deputy openly declaring support for him but he turns around to attack Sammy Gyamfi just because he supported me. This is sad,” he bemoaned.

Mr Genfi said despite the machinations by Pablo, he has resolved not to open the Pandora box.