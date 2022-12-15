Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that Thomas Partey was left disappointed after Ghana’s exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, who were making their fourth appearance at the Mundia, were crashed out after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in their final Group H game.

After reporting to the camp of the Gunners, Arteta described Partey’s emotional state as that of disappointment in connection with how this year’s World Cup turned out for him.

READ ALSO

“He [Thomas Partey] played a lot [at the World Cup]and obviously he was disappointed at the way that he had to leave, but it happens to every nation when they go out, and it takes a few days to reset and start to focus on the team,” Arteta said in an interview ahead of the team’s return to league action on Monday, December 26.

Partey played out the entirety of the duration in all three Black Stars games in Qatar and played 45 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over AC Milan in a friendly game.

Ghana finished at the bottom of their group with three points.