Defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser candidate, Ernest Brogya Genfi, says he is not a sour loser.

As an experienced politician, he said he knows he may lose or win, thus, the defeat in the just ended National Youth elections at the University of Cape Coast last Saturday did not come to him as a surprise.

Mr Genfi was beaten for the second time by his opponent, George Opare Addo, known in political circles as Pablo.

The incumbent NDC National Youth Orgaisner polled 533 votes and Mr Genfi polled 508 votes in the keenly contested youth elections held in the Central Region.

Pablo won with a difference of 25 votes. Some supporters of his opponents have mocked him for failing to get his much touted landslide victory.

In response, Mr Addo said Mr Genfi is instigating his supporters because he is a sour loser.

Reacting to this on on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Genfi said Pablo is just stoking fire.

According to him, he has taken note of the ‘unprovoked attacks’ from Pablo but has decided to ignore them due to the wise counsel of some party delegates.

The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC said he is bitter about the media war being waged by Pablo who is supposed to be a unifier.

In spite of the incitement, Mr Genfi said he remains committed to the unity of the NDC ahead of the 2024 general election.

“I have served NDC my entire life and I will not do anything to divide it. My focus now is about how NDC will survive and come to power,” he added.