A total of 10 people aged 11 to 17 years died on the spot at Ata-Ne-Ata in the Ahafo Region on Saturday when a KIA truck rammed into a tricycle on which they were travelling.

One other passenger later died at the St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwediem with seven others who sustained injuries admitted to the same hospital for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Po¬lice (DSP) Ekow Gaisie, the Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD), confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times yesterday and said the accident occurred at about 7:00 p.m.

He said two of the injured persons had been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi and Sunyani Regional Hospital (SRH) respectively for further treatment.

DSP Gaisie said a group of settler farmers were returning from their farm in Obengkrom in the Asutifi North District to Nkrankrom in the Asutifi South District using two tricycles one of which was loaded with 18 persons, including the rider, while the other was loaded with bags of ginger.

“The tricycle carrying the 18 farmers overtook the other and fell on its side in the middle of the highway at Ata-Ne-Ata, where a KIA vehicle approaching from Goaso at top speed and negoti¬ating a sharp curve rammed into the tricycle carrying the farmers,” he said.

Confirming the ages of the victims, Regional MTTD Commander said they were from Nkasaim, Ohiatua, Kwamo, and nearby communities in the Asutifi District.

DSP Gaisie emphasised that his outfit and other stakeholders in the Ahafo Region had consistently cautioned residents to desist from travelling by tricycles as they were meant for goods but to no avail.

“We will continue to engage residents and other stakeholders, including Nananom and religious leaders. Recalcitrant riders will be arrested and prosecuted,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the rider of the tricycle and appealed to residents to volunteer information leading to his arrest.

The driver of the KIA vehicle willingly submitted himself to the Hwediem Police.