Singer, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has urged female musicians to focus on making quality music.

Michy has said she believes that good music devoid of any form of sexuality can be patronised nationwide and globally.

She cited sensational singer Gyakie, who has carved a niche for herself in the creative arts industry.

Michy lauded the Something hitmaker is always on point with her songs and doesn’t need to expose her body to sell her music which has earned her the love of many.

“People like Gyakie I think have come to show us that you don’t have to expose. It doesn’t always have to be sexual. I don’t think she’s ever looked that sexual,” she said on Accra-based TV3.

Michy made these remarks in connection with her rebranding which is aimed at making quality music as well as incorporating class and sexiness in her dressing.

Revealing not many people love her new way, Michy noted nothing was going to change that.

“I have a lot of people texting me that they want the old Michy back. They miss the crazy.

“But what I’m trying to do is not just personal rebranding but musically when I come back I don’t wanna have to shake bum bum. I don’t want to have to go back to wearing my transparent clothes to trend. Music should be quality. You can always incorporate sexy and classy,” she stated.

