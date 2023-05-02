The World governing body of Amputee football has lifted the ban on Ghana’s participation in all Amputee Football Activities.

The decision was made at the extraordinary congress held on April 29, 2023, and has been met with unanimous approval from Ghana.

After years of exclusion from international competitions, Ghana’s amputee football team is now set to make a comeback on the global stage.

The country’s proposal to qualify for affiliation to the World Amputee Football Association “WAFF” was accepted by the World Body, and Ghana’s inclusion in all Amputee Football Activities has been approved.

Led by the President of the African Paralympic Committee and Ghana Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson DEEN, and his team, Ghana presented a case for its inclusion and qualified for membership based on the new membership criteria.

The decision is excellent news for the Amputee Football Fraternity in Ghana, and it will kickstart programmes to prepare a formidable team for the upcoming Accra 2023 African Para Games.

With Ghana being the current African Amputee Football Champions since 2021, the team’s inclusion in the global arena will further strengthen the country’s presence in the world of Paralympic sports.

As part of its preparatory programme, the newly formed member, NPC Ghana / National Amputee Football Association of Ghana, has proposed to organize the Amputee Football Cup.

The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for Ghana’s amputee football team to prepare for international competitions.