Media personality and actress Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, who is popularly known in showbiz as Michy, has turned heads with her stunning outfit at an event.

She was spotted at the unveiling of the all-new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana in Kumasi.

The host of the entertainment show, Movement Showbiz on Movement TV, was captured wearing a lace dress in the colour gold.

It was a thigh length dress that showed the lovely legs of Michy.

She wore a blonde frontal lace wig and her edges were laid to perfection. To spice up her look, she wore a dangling earring.

She gathered her hair on the other side of her shoulder to make the earring more revealing. She beamed with smiles as the cameras captured her as she walked elegantly into the venue of the event.