Some Ghanaians on social media are solidarising with the residents of Ashaiman in their protest today, Tuesday, October 3.

Scores of residents of Ashaiman defied early morning showers to show their displeasure over the deplorable roads in the municipality.

The residents say they are fed up with government’s empty promises of fixing the road

The irate residents were, however, denied access to parts of Ashaiman which have these bad roads.

In response to this, the protesters blocked the Ashaiman traffic intersection, which connects Ashaiman to parts of Tema, Adjei Kojo, Oyibi-Somanya road and Ashaiman roundabout, connecting Ashaiman to the Tema-Akosombo highway.

Some social media users joined in the demonstration via #FixOurRoads.

ALSO READ: