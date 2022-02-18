A three-storey building consisting of 16 bedrooms owned by Shengfa Company Ghana Limited has been completely destroyed by a fire outbreak.

The Chinese company near Obuasi in the Adansi North District has lost all their belongings to the incident which happened on Thursday, 17th February.

The Human Resource Manager of Shengfa Company, Isaac K. Normanyo, told Adom News how he received the message and immediately called the Obuasi Fire Service.

According to him, the fire service directed him to inform the Fomena Fire Service due to their faulty fire tender.

However, when Formena Fire Service, the AGA, and Bekwai fire tenders arrived at the scene, all the belongings of the Chinese nationals were completely burnt into ashes.

Mr Normayo noted that there was no casualty except two Chinese who were injured during the incident and have been sent to the hospital.

Reports from Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, revealed that the fire outbreak was caused by the meter in the building.