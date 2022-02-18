Asante Kotoko have been allocated only 1,000 tickets for the game against Hearts of Oak in Accra on Sunday.

Kotoko’s share of the tickets comes after the NSA’s request for permission to admit more than 25 per cent of fans for the game was turned down by the government’s COVID-19 Taskforce.

As part of government measures to control the spread of the virus, 25 per cent of spectators have been attending matches at the various stadia since January 2021.

Some 9,200 tickets have been printed for the 40,000 seater stadium, representing 25% of the total capacity.

Tickets for seats in the Upper VIP stand at GHS200 while those for the lower VIP stand are being sold for GHS120, while fans will have to pay GHS70 to purchase tickets for the Centre Line stand.

Getting seats in the Popular Stand will also cost fans GHS50.

The tickets will be available for purchase at nine different centres; including the club’s secretariat, the Accra Sports Stadium and various Goil stations across the capital.

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show also confirmed that only 1,000 tickets have been allocated to Kotoko.

“Only 25 per cent of supporters are expected to be at the stadium and due to that, 100 tickets have been allocated to Asante Kotoko fans,” he said.

“We know that would be enough for them but at the moment, that is the decision,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.