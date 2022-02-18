Four members of the Majority in Parliament, led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, have filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”

Aside from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, the remaining sponsors of the motion include Tolon MP, Habib Iddrissu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.

The lawmakers would be required to provide the reasons for their motion when it is admitted by the Speaker and tabled for discussion.

The late statesman passed away on July 24, 2012, after visiting the United States for medical checks.

Although the cause of his death was never disclosed, he is reported to have been battling throat cancer.

His brother, Dr Cadman Mills, also said he died from massive hemorrhagic stroke, resulting from a brain aneurysm.

The late statesman served as Vice President to the former military ruler, Jerry John Rawlings between 1997 and 2001.